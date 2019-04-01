DeKalb County Sheriff's Office recovers narcotics, stolen vehicle during arrest

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, officials received a call early Saturday morning about a man sitting near the gas station at the intersection of Highway 35 and County Road 47 (Powell Crossing), who was believed have narcotics in his backpack.

The sheriff's office says officials arrived at the scene and located the suspect, who was discovered to be in possession of marijuana, cocaine, hydrocodone pills, alprazolam pills and methamphetamine. The suspect, 45-year-old George Matthews of Madison, was taken into custody.



Courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

On the way to the jail, the sheriff's office says he told an official he had left his vehicle behind the Kangaroo gas station on Highway 35 in Fort Payne. The sheriff's office says, after investigating the vehicle, it was discovered to have been stolen from Birmingham.

Matthews was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property first-degree, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.