DeKalb County Sheriff's Office names facilities in honor of three area leaders

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has named facilities after some local leaders.

The Sallyport is now named after Deputy Mickey Bowen, who passed away after contracting the coronavirus.

The sheriff’s administration office is now named after former commission president Charles Bell, and the detention center is named after former sheriff Cecil Reed.

"He literally gave his life for people he didn't know, from a virus that has wreaked havoc on this country," said Sheriff Nick Welden about Deputy Mickey Bowen.

Bowen died from coronavirus complications in October of 2020. The sheriff's office decided to add him to the list of those to memorialize in this way.

After Bowen's passing in October, the office lost another member to the virus in January, Lt. Jeff Bain.

"We're a family here, so when you lose someone, it hurts, you don't get over it. You just have to work together and push on and try to get through it together," said Sheriff Welden.

The detention center is now named after former sheriff Cecil Reed. He was there Friday at the ceremony.

"Wonderful, complete surprise, but it's wonderful. I appreciate it," said Reed.

Both Reed and Bell were instrumental in the effort to build the facilities that now bear their names.