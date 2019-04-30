Clear

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mourning death of K9 officer

Yogi

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shared a Facebook post from one of its investigators.

Apr. 30, 2019
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 12:51 PM
Josh Rayburn

In it, Dustin Jones remembers his partner Yogi, who died Monday, and all the hard work he did.

