Deputies are looking for the person responsible for poisoning three dogs in DeKalb County.

Investigators say the dogs were discovered dead this week by neighbors along County Road 414, about 10 miles outside Crossville.

A plate with canned dog food and a granular substance were also found nearby.

One of the dogs was taken to Auburn University for further investigation.

If you know anything about this case, call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.

