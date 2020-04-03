DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds teen accused of kidnapping 3-year-old boy

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old girl accused of running away with a 3-year-old boy on Thursday has been located.

The 3-year-old, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, was found Thursday night after a Child Abduction Emergency Amber Alert was issued. The sheriff's office said it was believed Jacobey was abducted by Emilia Newman.

Both children were found in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Read our previous story on this here.