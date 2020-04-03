DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds teen accused of kidnapping 3-year-old boy

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old girl accused of running away with a 3-year-old boy on Thursday has been located.
The 3-year-old, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, was found Thursday night after a Child Abduction Emergency Amber Alert was issued. The sheriff's office said it was believed Jacobey was abducted by Emilia Newman.
Both children were found in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
