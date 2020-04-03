Clear

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds teen accused of kidnapping 3-year-old boy

Jacobey Stewart and Emilia Newman

Both children were found in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 7:52 AM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old girl accused of running away with a 3-year-old boy on Thursday has been located. 

The 3-year-old, Jacobey Marcelle Stewart, was found Thursday night after a Child Abduction Emergency Amber Alert was issued. The sheriff's office said it was believed Jacobey was abducted by Emilia Newman. 

Both children were found in Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

Read our previous story on this here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events