DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office finds ‘significant amount’ of drugs after chase

A Fort Payne man faces multiple charges after authorities say they found drugs after he led them on a chase.

Weston Lee Tidwell, 36, is charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police, reckless endangerment, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of marijuana. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says even more charges could be coming.

The office says deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Tidwell on County Road 89 in Dogtown on Friday. They say he sped away, ultimately losing control of his vehicle.

He tried to run away, deputies said, but he quickly was caught.

The sheriff’s office said “a significant amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia” was found in Tidwell’s vehicle.

His bond was set at $67,500.