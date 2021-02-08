DeKalb County Sheriff's Office doing 'no shave February' to raise money for CASA

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is doing No Shave February to raise money for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children.

Sheriff Nick Welden explained the idea comes from a meeting a few months ago between the group and the Sheriff's Office.

"At the time, Lt. Jeff Bain, Capt. Brad Edmondson and myself decided we would attempt to put a fundraiser together to help CASA. We continued to move forward with this much needed assistance even after the tragic passing of Lt. Bain. We know he would want the same, for he had a huge heart for helping children, just as we do," said Sheriff Welden.

Monday, the Sheriff's Office presented a check to CASA in memory of Bain and "Operation Growing Together DeKalb."

If you'd like to donate click HERE.