DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, courthouse closing for rest of 2020 due to coronavirus

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday through Jan. 4 due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to Matt Sharp, the DeKalb County Administrator, the DeKalb County Courthouse will also be closed beginning at noon on Wednesday. It will reopen Jan. 4 to help with coronavirus-related issues over the holidays.

People will be able to renew pistol permits online HERE.

People who have jail-related needs or who need reports can call dispatch at 256-845-3801.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said this in a news release: "Sometimes decisions made are not the easiest ones, but you have to make sure they are the Right ones. With the safety and health issues we are faced with in today's time, it is more important than ever to make sure the proper decisions are made. This not only protects our family at DCSO, but it very well may protect yours. I pray for healing among all families, and together we WILL move forward. I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and let's remember the TRUE meaning!"

"God Bless!" Concluded Sheriff Welden.