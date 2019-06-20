DeKalb County Sheriff's Office busts two human smuggling cases in one month

WAAY31 is learning more about a human smuggling operation uncovered in DeKalb county. Deputies captured 10 illegal immigrants after a vehicle search on Wednesday, WAAY31 was told they ranged in ages from juveniles, to adults.

Autumn Bailey uses I-59 in DeKalb county often.

"If I'm going to Gadsden and sometimes Chattanooga, so it's definitely somewhere I travel alot," Bailey said.

It's same interstate where 19 illegal immigrants from two human smuggling cases have been arrested in the last month.

"You never know, like when a van drives by and you think that could be someone in a human trafficking case," Bailey said.

The ongoing trend is becoming a concern to Bailey. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden tells WAAY31 he doesn't see it stopping any time soon.

"DeKalb, like I said, is a major travel route to get there from the south, from the borders, you know people trying to get north," he said.

Sheriff Welden says in the first case on May 22nd, 9 immigrants were being transported to North Carolina and South Carolina. He says in this week's case, the group was heading to multiple states north of Alabama. But why they were being transported is still under investigation.

"They may not be using them for drug trafficking anymore, maybe they're using them for a work crew, slavery, or a sex crime, that's why I say this could be a growing trend to what we started seeing," Welden said.

Welden says the immigrants were from El Salvador, Ecuador, and Guatemala. His deputies make routine traffic stops and are trained to notice things that trigger a concern. For security purposes, the Sheriff would not tell us what those are.

Bailey says it's crimes like this that forces her to always be cautious.

"For me, just as a young woman, living here is frightening to me because I don't really want to go anywhere by myself, to Walmart, or anything because you never know," Bailey said.

WAAY31 is told the immigrants were taken to Birmingham to be processed. The males are being held at the Etowah County Jail. Two females are at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. As for the drivers, it will be up to the US attorney's office to charge them. We've reached out to see if that will happen, and are waiting to hear back.