DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 for crimes involving child porn, abuse, more

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says it has made multiple arrests in crimes against children in the last few weeks.

Suspects have been charged with producing and possessing child pornography, child abuse, and more.

Here’s more information from a news release the sheriff’s office issued Tuesday:

On November 27, 2019, Scott Tinker (50 of Flat Rock) and June Tinker (48 of Flat Rock) were booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on Domestic Violence Charges for abuse of a child. While being booked into the jail, marijuana was found in Mrs. Tinker’s purse.

Officially, Mr. and Mrs. Tinker were charged with Domestic Violence 3rd Degree. Mrs. Tinker received additional charges of Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

On Friday, December 20th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of 3rd Street Southeast in Fort Payne with the ALEA Task Force, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Fort Payne Police Department.

ICAC had received a tip regarding Child Pornography. That tip was forwarded to an Investigator with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office who is a member of the organization. During the search, evidence was recovered that indicated the suspect had received and sent images of child pornography.

Pedro Antonio Baltazar (24 of Fort Payne) was charged with Dissemination/Display of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography. Baltazar is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 cash bond.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, a search was executed on Highway 11 near Hammondville. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Investigators received information on the possible production of child pornography.

During the course of conducting the search warrant, evidence of the crime was found. Jessie Trammell (47 of Valley Head) was charged with Production of Pornography with Minors. Trammell is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $50,000.00 cash bond. More charges may be added upon completion of the investigation.

Saturday, January 13, 2020, Deputies and Investigators responded to a report of possible child abuse on County Road 5 in the Collinsville area.

After investigating the incident, John Coy Denney (23 of Collinsville) was charged with Child Abuse after an incident involving an infant less than one year old. The Department of Human Resources (DHR) is assisting with the case. There may be more charges added after completion of the investigation.

Two sex offenders have also charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). A violation occurs when a person already convicted of a sexual offense fails to meet the requirements of SORNA.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2019, Pedro Pascual Jr. (21 of Crossville) was charged for a SORNA violation when it was discovered he was living in a home with children. Pascual became a registered sex offender after he was charged with Rape 2nd Degree and Sodomy 2nd Degree in April 2018.

On the same day, Jonathan Richards (41 of Geraldine) was charged with a SORNA violation for failing to register for six months. Richards was registered as a sex offender after being convicted on an Indecent Exposure charge in Florida. He was also charged for breaking into several vehicles in the Geraldine area shortly before Christmas and remains in the DeKalb County Detention Center.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden stated of the arrest: “As a county, children are one of our greatest assets to building a better future, and they must be protected at all costs. Abuse, whether sexual, physical, or emotional, can deeply affect a child for a lifetime. That is why these incidents must be taken so seriously.”

“I’d like to thank our deputies and investigators for their tireless work on these cases. Knowing that there will be serious consequences in these cases can serve as a deterrence to those thinking about committing future crimes. I’d also like to thank DHR and ICAC for their role in helping with these incidents.”