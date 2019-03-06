DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrests 14 suspects on drug charges

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, from February 21st through February 28th, agents recovered and seized 390 grams of meth, 178 grams of Kratom and various amounts of other illegal drugs, through investigating tips and complaints from citizens.

On Thursday, February 21st, agents seized 178 grams of Kratom and 3 grams of meth. On the same date, agents arrested a suspect who was wanted by the Alabama Department of Corrections for an outstanding warrant. Two grams of marijuana were also confiscated during the arrest, the sheriff's office says.

On February 21st, agents also seized 125 grams of meth and 3 grams of cocaine in a seperate operation. On the same date, Collinsville police called the DeKalb County Drug Task Force to assist with an arrest, and two grams of synthetic marijuana were seized.

The sheriff's office says on the morning of Saturday, February 23rd, officials stopped a vehicle and arrested one suspect. The office says it seized 14 grams of meth after a suspect brought it into the DeKalb County Detention Center. Agents continued the investigation from earlier in the week and arrested two suspects. In these arrests, agents seized 34 grams of meth.

On Monday, February 25th, the sheriff's office says agents conducted a search based off of information from the community in the Whiton area. Officials say, while there, suspects fled the scene on foot. Two suspects were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The other suspects have been identified and warrants are pending, the sheriff's office says.

Also, on February 25, the sheriff's office says its Drug Task Force assisted in recovering a stolen motorcycle that had been taken from County Road 97, near Fort Payne, on that same day.

DeKalb County investigators, Drug Task Force agents and an agent with Alabama State Parks went to a home on County Road 70, near Geraldine, that same day. The sheriff's office, says upon arrival, a male suspect fled the residence on foot and was arrested shortly after. Officials say a meth lab was found in a van in the yard of the residence. Two female suspects and one male suspect were arrested.

On Wednesday, February 27th, two suspects were arrested after being caught with nearly 3 grams of meth at the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles in Fort Payne. The sheriff's office says, later that day, Drug Task Force agents were working in the Cartersville area and witnessed a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of County Roads 155 and 169. Officials say when a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle led deputies and agents on a chase that lasted around 20 minutes. The chase ended when the vehicle wrecked in Bryant, near the Tennessee line.

The sheriff's office says two of the occupants in the vehicle were arrested, and another one fled the scene on foot. The suspect that officials say fled on foot, 24-year-old Ryan Hardeman of Higdon, is facing several charges.

Anyone with information of Hardeman's whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or send a tip to info@dekalbcountysheriff.org. Your identity will be kept confidential, the sheriff's office says.

On Thursday, February 28th, the sheriff's office says an agent stopped a vehicle with an expired tag near the Fort Payne Police Department, and upon searching the vehicle, the agent found 19 Xanax pills that the driver did not have a prescription for.

----------

Below are the names of the suspects and what they've been charged with:

Mary Galloway, 48, of Fort Payne

* Distribution of Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

* Promoting Prison Contraband, Second-Degree

Marcie Auman, 47, of Fort Payne

* Possession of Paraphernalia

* Possession of Marijuana

Tyrone Boldware, 45, of Gadsden

* Possession of Controlled Substance

* Drug Trafficking

* Controlled Substance

* Contempt of Court

Daniel Lee, 20, of Dawson

* Drug Paraphernalia

Tracey Mars, 48, of Rainsville

* Receiving Stolen Property, Third-Degree

Joey Davis, 43, of Fort Payne

* Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug

* Possession of Marijuana, Second-Degree

* Drug Paraphernalia

Wendy James, 19, of Ider

* Possession of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

Patrick Ridge, 20, of Henagar

* Possession of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

Joey Williams, 52, of Higdon

* Reckless Endangerment

* Drug Paraphernalia

* Resisting Arrest

* Attempt to Elude

Megan Davidson, 20, of Higdon

* Attempting to Elude

* Resisting Arrest

* Drug Paraphernalia

Cynthia Mooneyham, 55, of Geraldine

* Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

* Trafficking of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

Stacie Mooneyham, 45, of Fyffe

* Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

* Trafficking of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

James Nelson, 47, of Grant, Alabama

* Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

* Trafficking of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

Scottie Ray Guffey, 53, of Fyffe

* Possession of Controlled Substance

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

These photos were provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.