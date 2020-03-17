Clear

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: Former lawyer charged with theft of property

Teresa Darwin Phillips

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a joint investigation among it, the Fort Payne Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office had led to the arrest of a former attorney.

Teresa Darwin Phillips, 40, Sylvania, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of theft of property, said Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Phillips was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center with a bond of $30,000.

She bonded out shortly after her arrest.

