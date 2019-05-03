DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office: Citizen tip leads to meth bust, arrest

A tip from concerned citizens lead to the arrest of a Fort Payne woman, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Ladona Moreland, 33, was arrested Wednesday night after the DeKalb County Drug Task Force went to a residence on 10th Street NW in Fort Payne, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Pruett said agents found about 14 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, smoking pipes, and other paraphernalia.

Moreland was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pruett said another person at the residence, 32-year-old Brian Buckner of Fort Payne, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for the city of Boaz.