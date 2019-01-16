Clear

DeKalb County Sheriff: Sylvania High student caught with pot in classroom

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a student was caught with a small amount of marijuana at Sylvania High School on Monday.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a student was caught with a small amount of marijuana at Sylvania High School on Monday. 

Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesperson, said the 17-year-old senior, whose identity will not be released because he is a juvenile, was caught in a classroom at the school. Pruett said charges and punishment have not yet been determined. 

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “Narcotics have no place in our schools. This incident highlights the importance of having a School Resource Office in our schools. 

“Having law enforcement present to work with educators when these situations arise is a great deterrent to drug use on school grounds.

