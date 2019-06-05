DeKalb County Sheriff: Help find burglary suspect who fled from deputies

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a suspect, 39-year-old Terry Wooten from Powell, who is wanted in connection to multiple thefts.

The sheriff's office says there are multiple theft and burglary warrants out for Wooten's arrest. He is 6’4”, has brown hair and hazel eyes and weighs around 200 pounds, the sheriff's office says.

According to the sheriff's office, on Wednesday, Wooten fled from deputies on DeKalb County Road 48 in a Gold Chevrolet Impala with a Jackson County tag. They believe he is still in the area.

Wooten is suspected to have a motorcycle stolen from the Powell area several weeks ago, the sheriff's office says, and he is suspected to have broken into several houses.

If you see the suspect or know his whereabouts, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call (256)845-3801.