DeKalb County Sheriff: Former police officer found with marijuana, meth

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, drug task force agents arrested a former law enforcement officer, 35-year-old Ryan Evans from Section.
The sheriff's office says Evans was previously employed at an area police department, and agents found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.
Evans was charged with trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second-degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
