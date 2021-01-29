DeKalb County Schools to hold graduation for its first parent engagement course

On Sunday, more than 50 DeKalb County Schools parents will have their own graduation from the district's first parent engagement course.

The program teaches parents strategies on how to focus-in and to "be there" for their children. Topics covered include things like creating confident kids and communication.

"We wanted to find a way to get our parents involved in the school and we wanted them to turn around and get involved in the community as well," explained Tara Kirby, DeKalb County School System's Parental Engagement Specialist.

She added their motto is to "be there" for your child.

Some of the parents graduating from the program Sunday will be facilitating the workshops for the next class.