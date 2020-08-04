DeKalb County Schools Superintendent warns parents about scam

A warning for parents in DeKalb County about a scam they need to be aware of.

The school superintendent says he received several calls about someone showing up at homes, claiming to be from the Board of Education and needing to install technology for virtual learning.

"It's obviously concerning," said Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent.

Barnett said an employee alerted him after a strange visit at a neighbor’s house.

"Their neighbor came by and say hey, we had a DeKalb County Board of Education technology person come by today to install apps or to load things on chromebooks for us."

Barnett wants parents to be aware the DeKalb County Board of Education does not typically send technicians to students' homes.

But he did say there are some exceptions.

"There are certain situations where we may provide homebound services for students who have needs that may need that, but those of course are all pre-arranged through the parents through contracts and we work that out," said Barnett.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says it’s aware of the situation, but as of Tuesday morning had not received any complaints.

Barnett says he wants parents to stay vigilant.

"There's also a level of caution and concern to have especially in our world's climate today," he said.

Barnett says if any parent is approached at their house by someone claiming they are from the board of education, they need to call their local police or sheriff's department.

Barnett also says he got other reports of someone trying to sell books in the county and he says he cannot speak to the authenticity of that person at this time.