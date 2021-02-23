DeKalb County Health Department starting new coronavirus vaccine plan in March

The DeKalb County Health Department is changing the way they do coronavirus vaccines by teaming up with emergency management.

Vaccines will soon be given out drive-thru style and once a week. Emergency management officials say this new plan will be more efficient and give them the capacity to do more appointments per day.

"It was an ordeal," said Mary Crosby.

That's how Mary Crosby described working to get her mom a coronavirus vaccine. She made countless phone calls for weeks.

"There were no appointments," said Crosby.

Crosby's mom eventually got her shot at her doctor's office, but for those still on waiting lists and working to get their shot through the health department, changes are on the way.

"That's what we're trying to do, improve efficiency," said Anthony Clifton, Emergency Management Director.

To do that, the vaccine clinics will move from the smaller parking lot at the health department to the Agri-Business Center on March 1 and March 8, and then the Fort Payne Fair Grounds starting March 15. There will be 800 vaccines given out at each Monday clinic with 400 in the first round and 400 in the second to start, but there could be more eventually.

"As medicine increases, we will be able to increase our efficiency to handle more people," said Clifton.

After March 15, the plan is to continue giving out vaccines on Mondays at the Fort Payne Fair Grounds until they don't need to anymore. Appointments will still be made by calling the health department or online HERE.

DeKalb County Emergency Management is set to run a drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Agri-Business Center on March 2 as well. That clinic is solely to give out second doses to those who got their first dose at the clinic there in January.