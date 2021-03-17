Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date information on storms
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 3:38 PM
Related Content
- Some North Alabama schools delayed two hours on Thursday
- Multiple North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Thursday
- Cullman County Schools Are Delayed Two Hours
- These North Alabama schools are delaying start times Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta
- Multiple North Alabama schools operating on 2-hour delay Tuesday
- Some North Alabama schools on 2-hour delays Friday
- North Alabama high school football games moved to Thursday
- Two North Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday
- North Alabama, Tennessee schools closing Thursday due to winter weather
- Some North Alabama coronavirus vaccine clinics delayed, closed Thursday due to road conditions
Scroll for more content...