DeKalb County sheriff: Work release escapee among several arrested during two-day operation

A man who escaped from his work release site is back in jail.
He was found Sunday around 8 p.m. in DeKalb County, and he now faces a new string of charges.
Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
DeKalb County deputies arrested 45-year-old William Humphries Jr. of Albertville during a traffic stop on Highway 68 in the Kilpatrick area.
Deputies say he and his passenger had 18 grams of meth when they were arrested. Humphries was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s facing other charges in Marshall County for escape 2nd degree, escape 3rd degree and failure to appear for receiving stolen property 1st degree.
A passenger, 38-year-old Brenda Buckelew from Horton, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says deputies were conducting a two-day saturation of the Kilpatrick area when they arrested Humphries.
The sheriff's office released this list of the other suspects arrested in the operation:
Jacobo Perez Belizorio (34 of Albertville)
- Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol)
Kevin Caudillo (38 of Attalla)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer
Angel Davidson (29 of Attalla)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Truman Hicks (54 of Albertville)
- Possession of Marijuana, 2nd
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Randy Hill (48 of Crossville)
- Domestic Violence 3rd
James Moore (47 of Fyffe)
- Driving Under the Influence (Alcohol)
- Attempt to Elude
- Reckless Endangerment
Franklin McDowell (37 of Albertville)
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting Arrest
Bradley Morgan (39 of Attalla)
- Warrant for Etowah County
Bradley Blackwell (22 of Fyffe)
- Warrant for Boaz
