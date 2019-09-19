DeKalb County Coroner identifies victim in Geraldine house fire

The DeKalb County Coroner tells WAAY 31 the body of a Geraldine man has been released to a Rainsville funeral home.

The victim died in a house fire along Highway 75, late Wednesday night.

The coroner identified the victim as 66-year-old Charles Bolding. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office confirms Bolding was a registered sex offender. The house has plenty of external damage with debris filling the front yard and caution tape surrounding the building.

"Everybody knows everyone, so you're not a stranger. Everyone knows what's going on," Matthew Cole, a Geraldine resident, said.

Cole says he saw Bolding walking in the town just hours ago, and was shocked after hearing of the death.

"It kind of blew my mind to be honest with you, because I saw him walking around through the town and to hear about this morning, it just shocked me," Cole said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Geraldine police and fire crews responded to a call at 11 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office website shows Bolding was recently updated on the sex offender registry on September 5th. The website also shows a first-degree sodomy conviction, but we are waiting on the sheriff's office to provide more information on that case.

Right now, investigators have not determined whether or not this house fire was accidental. They do not know what exactly caused it.