DeKalb County Coroner: 1 dead at DeSoto State Park

DeSoto Falls (Image from Alapark.org)

Posted: May. 27, 2019 2:57 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez, Josh Rayburn

A man died Monday after jumping off the falls at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne.

DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson said the 40-year-old man died after jumping off the falls and into the water.

He said this is considered an accident, not a suicide.

