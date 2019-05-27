A man died Monday after jumping off the falls at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne.
DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson said the 40-year-old man died after jumping off the falls and into the water.
He said this is considered an accident, not a suicide.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- DeKalb County Coroner: 1 dead at DeSoto State Park
- Coroner: 3 dead in Athens
- One dead in Dekalb County crash
- Cherokee County coroner: Body recovered from Little River Canyon State Park
- Motorcyclist dead after pursuit, crash in DeKalb County
- Missing 11-year-old DeKalb county girl found dead
- Men charged with DeKalb County burglary
- Man dies in DeKalb County wreck
- Snowfall closes schools in DeKalb, Marshall counties
- Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County wreck
Scroll for more content...