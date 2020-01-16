DeKalb County Community reacts to drug bust

People in DeKalb County are happy to know 25 pounds of pot are off the street.

"There's drugs everywhere over here, coming in from everywhere," said Robin Crowell, lives in the area.

"It is a terrible problem," said Scarlet Eason, lives in the area.

"Concerning and heartbreaking at the same time," said Renee Williamson, live in the area.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested 11 people at a home on County Road 577.

They found a brick of marijuana weighing 18 pounds.

They also found an infant in the home which led to the Department of Human Resources being contacted.

"It's hard to get them off it once they're on it and it's destroying families and little kids even," said Crowell.

"As a former, retired school teacher, and having seen some of my former students grow up and then mess up their lives by turning to drugs, I want it to stop and get out of the hands of our young people," said Eason.

People say they hope the sheriff's office can do more to get these drugs off the street.

"I think they are doing a wonderful job. The more they can get, the better it is," said Williamson.