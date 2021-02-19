DeKalb County Board of Education votes to close elementary school

The DeKalb County Board of Education voted to close an elementary school.

Moon Lake Elementary School in Mentone has 56 students enrolled. It's set to close at the end of the school year after a Thursday night Board of Education meeting.

The BOE voted unanimously to close the school.

Superintendent Jason Barnett said that since 2014, enrollment has decreased by 50%. He added that this school is the smallest traditional school in the state.

The only schools that are smaller are specialized, therapy-based schools.

For more details on the financial impacts of the school, click HERE.