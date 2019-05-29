DeKalb County 140 bridge damaged, closed after tractor-trailer crash

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the DeKalb County 140 bridge over Interstate 59 at Sulphur Springs (Exit 239) was closed after being damaged in a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning.

Seth Burkett, a spokesperson for the department, says I-59 southbound is currently closed between the Exit 239 ramps and may remain closed for an extended period. He says all southbound traffic is diverted onto the exit ramps and back to I-59 southbound, and drivers should expect delays.

According to Burkett, northbound I-59 is open, but DeKalb County 140 is closed at the overpass and will remain closed for an extended period. Burkett says eastbound traffic can currently access I-59 southbound only, and westbound traffic can access I-59 northbound only.

