Clear

DeKalb County 140 bridge damaged, closed after tractor-trailer crash

MGN Online MGN Online

Be advised.

Posted: May 29, 2019 7:52 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the DeKalb County 140 bridge over Interstate 59 at Sulphur Springs (Exit 239) was closed after being damaged in a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday morning.

Seth Burkett, a spokesperson for the department, says I-59 southbound is currently closed between the Exit 239 ramps and may remain closed for an extended period. He says all southbound traffic is diverted onto the exit ramps and back to I-59 southbound, and drivers should expect delays.

According to Burkett, northbound I-59 is open, but DeKalb County 140 is closed at the overpass and will remain closed for an extended period. Burkett says eastbound traffic can currently access I-59 southbound only, and westbound traffic can access I-59 northbound only.

For closure updates and to find alternate routes, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events