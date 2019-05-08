DeKalb Co. superintendent explains district's safety measures in light of Colorado school shooting

Currently, there's a school resource officer assigned to all 13 schools in DeKalb County.

As more information is learned about Tuesday's school shooting in Colorado, parents in DeKalb County are focusing on their own children's safety as they head to class.

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett told WAAY 31 what the current safety measures mean for students.

"You never want to think about those things happening close to you, but obviously, we have to prepare and do our best to make sure we are safeguarded as we possibly can," said Barnett.

When Austin Evans graduated from Plainview High School in DeKalb County two years ago, there was a school resource officer stationed there.

"Plainview is a pretty safe school to begin with, but I think SRO's are essential," he said.

Since then, one has been added to the technical school, as well as Crossville Elementary. Evans and parents WAAY 31 spoke to say they feel safe with their kids in DeKalb County schools.

This semester was the first time a school resource officer was assigned to every campus in the county.

"As a superintendent whose job is to do his best, and our best, to help provide safe learning environments for our kids, it's so heart-wrenching to think about what those school administrators, those teachers, those parents and communities are thinking," said Barnett.