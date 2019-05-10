DeKalb Co. sheriff arrests several suspects after finding drugs, guns and paraphernalia

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the department made several drug-related arrests this week.

Below is a statement provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office about the arrests:

The DeKalb County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office made many drug related arrests this week.

Around 9:30 pm Tuesday night (May 7, 2019), Drug Task Force Agents and Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59 South around the 217 mile marker.

After conducting a search, a gram of methamphetamine and approximately 30 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle. Digital scales were also located.

The driver, Jonathan DeWolfe (18 of Rainsville) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana (1st Degree), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Wednesday afternoon (May 8, 2019) a DeKalb County Deputy responded to a call for backup from a State Trooper on Highway 35 (near Northeast Alabama Community College).

During the search of the vehicle, suspected synthetic marijuana was found. Joshua Jones (28 of Fort Payne) was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The same afternoon, the DeKalb County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Highway 75 near the Georgia state line. During the search, agents found approximately 10 -11 grams of methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia. Illegal weapons were also seized.

Arrested on scene was Sabra Long (55 of Higdon), Kimberly Pangel (45 of Mentone), James Gilreath (30 of Henagar), and Billy Fairbairn (36 of Pisgah). All were charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. All remain in the DeKalb County Detention Center at the time of this release.

Also on Wednesday (May 8, 2019), a DeKalb County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 479 near Kilpatrick.

While making the stop, the suspect was observed tossing an object out of the car. The object was later found to be a meth pipe. Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

Brian Hollingsworth (45 of Boaz) was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Early yesterday morning (May 9, 2019) around 5 am, the DeKalb County Special Response Team (SRT) and Drug Task Force took part in a multi-agency raid in Jackson County on County Road 814 near Flat Rock.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Region F Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Henagar Police Department, State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), and the State Fire Marshall also took part in the raid.

Approximately 35 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 grams of Cocaine, 5 Grams of Marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun, several rifles, and several pistols were found at the home.

Five people were arrested in the operation. Four were taken to the Jackson County Detention Center, while one was taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

The following were arrested in the operation:

- Mark Summerford (56 of Flat Rock)

- Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

- Possession of Cocaine

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Barbara G Stephens (63 of Flat Rock)

- Possession of Prescription Drugs (3x)

- Possession of Methamphetamine

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Billy Walker (54 of Flat Rock)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

- Possession of Sawed Off Rifle/Shotgun

- Felon in Possession of a Firearm

- Connie Summerford (52 of Flat Rock)

- Loitering in a Drug House

Steve Holland (63 of Higdon) was also arrested during the operation on an outstanding warrant for DeKalb County and transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center.