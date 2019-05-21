DeKalb Co. sheriff: Man arrested for stealing firearms

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says a Fort Payne man, 21-year-old Victor Lyles, was arrested Monday evening after he was found with a large amount of stolen firearms.
The sheriff's office says the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into thefts around the county, and the Fort Payne Police Department assisted in locating Lyles.
Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
Lyles was charged with four counts of theft of property second-degree, burglary third-degree and probation violation. The sheriff's office says several of the firearms had been reported stolen earlier on Monday from the Rainsville area, and others were from additional thefts in the area.
According to the sheriff's office, this is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be filed upon its completion.
