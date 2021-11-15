'We are 50 years behind': Grant to upgrade communication system for DeKalb County first responders

DeKalb County received close to $500,000 in grant funding to upgrade its communication system for first responders.

The current system is around 50 years behind. While it does work, if it breaks, they won't be able to fix it because the parts are no longer being produced.

"We're one bad storm or one bad lightning strike from shutting our whole communication system down," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "We are working in 2021 with 1970s equipment."

That's why Welden and other first responders believed it was crucial to upgrade their system. After months of hard work, the county was awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to make it happen.

"To be awarded that grant, that's just — praise the Lord, that's amazing," Welden said.

The new system is expected to cut down on response times and even save taxpayers money.

"We are able to cut down on a lot of things in house as far as filing a report, coming to the office to log that information," Welden said. "We are able to keep more deputies on the road. You're not hunting down things that are not there. You are saving time. You are focusing on the main priorities of helping people who need help the most."

The new system can also share information with each first responder in the county. That way, all first responders are on the same page.

"We know exactly what's going on in the next town over, so does the fire department if they're needed, the ambulance service, the rescue squad," Welden said. "It's going to cut things down, time-wise, to save people's lives."

It can also provide background information on previous calls at a specific location. That way, first responders have a better idea of what to expect when called to that location.

Welden said they expect to start seeing some of the grant money and parts of the new communication system in January.