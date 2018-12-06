Clear

DeKalb Co. man charged with possession of child pornography

Brian Manning, 39, of Fyffe Brian Manning, 39, of Fyffe

Brian Manning, 39, of Fyffe was charged with 32 counts of child pornography.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 12:13 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 1:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Brian Manning was arrested September 22, 2017 and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. The case was presented to a grand jury, and he was charged with 32 counts of child pornography.

He was arrested and posted bond. Manning was originally identified as Brian Martin in a release sent by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A correction was issued identifying him as Brian Manning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events