DeKalb Co. man charged with possession of child pornography

Brian Manning was arrested September 22, 2017 and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. The case was presented to a grand jury, and he was charged with 32 counts of child pornography.
He was arrested and posted bond. Manning was originally identified as Brian Martin in a release sent by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A correction was issued identifying him as Brian Manning.
