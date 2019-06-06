DeKalb Co. man accused of multi-county thefts, eluding police on high-speed chase

A DeKalb County man is in jail after being accused of thefts across three counties and eluding police on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say the growing list of things Terry Wooten stole includes a four-wheeler, guitar, power tools and a motorcycle. The thefts span Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb counties.

On Thursday, WAAY 31 talked to people who say they saw police on their street as they searched for Wooten. Most neighbors slept through the Wednesday night chase near the Powell community. One man, Juan Majia, saw deputies searching for Wooten.

"He goes, 'You don't have anyone you're not supposed to, do ya?' I said, 'No, why?' He said, 'Oh, we've had someone run from us a little while ago. We've been looking for him,'" said Majia.

He said he was on County Road 48 when police were searching for the suspect.

"I was wondering why he asked me to roll down my window. I was worried. I was like, 'I don't have anything in here I shouldn't,'" said Majia.

Deputies say Terry Wooten stole a motorcycle in Powell a couple of weeks ago. Since then, he's been arrested on other theft charges and was released from jail. After that release, investigators secured warrants for his arrest on new theft charges.

Deputies had been searching for a couple of days when they found him in the front yard of his parent's house. That's when he rushed to a car and took off.

Once the chase hit speeds near 120 mph, deputies decided to not chase him through the neighborhood. They found Wooten hours later at a different home.

Deputies say he had already sold the stolen motorcycle, but had a couple of grams of meth on him when he was arrested. He was with 37-year-old Melissa Fossett from Section. She's facing drug charges as well.

Juan Majia said he knows Wooten and wasn't surprised when he heard he's in jail.

Deputies say on top of the theft and drug charges, more charges could be added later, because the suspects weren't caught until after a chase. The stolen motorcycle was returned to its owner who said it came back with extensive damage.