DeKalb Co. chase ends with suspect's vehicle crashing, 3 in custody

The chase went through Highway 35 and ended on County Road 835 in Fort Payne when the suspects' vehicle crashed.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 5:29 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Three people are in DeKalb County jail this morning after leading hitting a deputy's vehicle during a chase.

No deputies were seriously injured and all 3 suspects are in custody. They say the suspects intentionally hit one of the deputy's vehicles. It ended when the suspects wrecked their vehicle on County Road 835 near Walmart. Deputies also say they recovered a large amount of meth.

