DeKalb Co. chase ends with suspect's vehicle crashing, 3 in custody

Three people are in DeKalb County jail this morning after leading hitting a deputy's vehicle during a chase.
No deputies were seriously injured and all 3 suspects are in custody. They say the suspects intentionally hit one of the deputy's vehicles. It ended when the suspects wrecked their vehicle on County Road 835 near Walmart. Deputies also say they recovered a large amount of meth.
