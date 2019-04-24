DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office arrests multiple suspects after confiscating moonshine, narcotics, guns

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says, late Tuesday night, officials made several arrests on Sand Mountain, after a moonshine still, firearms and numerous narcotics were confiscated.

Below is a statement from the sheriff's office about the arrests:



The night began with a search warrant executed on County Road 754 in Ider. Agents and officers confiscated Methamphetamine exceeding 28 grams, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, marijuana, and an undisclosed amount of currency.

At the residence, John Jolley (56 of Ider) and Ruth Smith (49 of Ider) were arrested on charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana (2nd Degree).

The team then moved to a residence on County Road 155 to serve an arrest warrant. Upon arrival, three individuals fled the residence on foot. The suspects were captured after a brief foot pursuit.

After searching the residence, approximately 90 grams of methamphetamine was found, along with a disassembled moonshine steel. 50 gallons of mash as well as marijuana was also found at the home.

While the team was at the residence, a vehicle pulled in the driveway, then fled at a high rate of speed. Agents and deputies pursued the vehicle on a chase that entered Jackson County. The driver escaped on foot. The suspect’s identity has been confirmed, and charges are pending.

A large amount of steroids were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Those arrested at the residence on County Road 155 were:

Jonathan Matthew Higdon (44 of Bryant)

- Trafficking in Methamphetamine

- Possession of Marijuana (2nd Degree)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Erica Castleberry (32 of Higdon)

- Trafficking in Methamphetamine

- Possession of Marijuana (2nd Degree)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dustin Roberts (32 of Higdon)

- Possession of Controlled Substance

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brian Sartain (48 of Trenton, Georgia)

- Possession of Marijuana (2nd Degree)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ryan Hardeman (24 of Higdon)

- Possession of Marijuana (2nd Degree)

- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* These photos were provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office