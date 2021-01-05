DeKalb County Sheriff's Office remembers life, legacy of Lt. Bain

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office family is mourning the loss of Lt. Bain. He served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

"It's going to be tough for days to come. It's definitely the hardest thing I've faced during my time as sheriff," explained Sheriff Nick Welden.

An irreplaceable spot in the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office family is empty tonight.

"You don't just lose a lieutenant, you don't just lose a deputy, you lose a family member and that's exactly what it is and what it feels like. We've lost a family member," said Welden.

Welden said that Lt. Jeff Bain was the big brother of the office.

"If you had any question, you could always call him and he would have the answer and guide you in the right direction," said Welden.

Bain's impact expands beyond law enforcement.

Sarah Chamblee from CASA of North Sand Mountain, a group that works to help Jackson and DeKalb County children who have been victims of abuse, explained that when they needed help painting and setting up shelves for their closet that would eventually be stocked with clothes for children in need, Lt. Bain stepped up.

"He organized that, got the crew down there and got it taken care of in one day," said Chamlee.

Chamlee explained that his help will have an impact on children for years to come. Meanwhile, Sheriff Welden said that his legacy of commitment to law enforcement will push their office forward.

"That's exactly what he would expect us to do is to keep moving forward and doing our job, because there's people out there that need us," said Welden.