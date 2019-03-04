Clear
BREAKING NEWS: DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Amberly Barnett murder Full Story
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning - Flood Warning View Alerts

DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Amberly Barnett murder

Christopher Wayne Madison

Barnett disappeared from the Mt. Vernon area of DeKalb County on Friday.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: 

Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The sheriff's office says he is being held without bond.


Amberly Barnett

Strangulation is the cause of death, and the body was found in a wooded area about 200 yards behind the defendant’s home.

"The road to justice for this sweet, innocent little girl is too important to release anything to jeopardize this investigation," said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement released Monday.

No other details are available.

-----

From earlier:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the Amberly Barnett death investigation after searchers found the 11-year-old's body Saturday morning. 

Barnett disappeared from the Mt. Vernon area of DeKalb County on Friday, and deputies were dispatched to County Road 822 in Mt. Vernon. The search expanded from DeKalb County into Cherokee County as well as part of Georgia.

WAAY 31 will livestream the conference at 3 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events