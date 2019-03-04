DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office makes arrest in Amberly Barnett murder

UPDATE:

Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The sheriff's office says he is being held without bond.



Strangulation is the cause of death, and the body was found in a wooded area about 200 yards behind the defendant’s home.

"The road to justice for this sweet, innocent little girl is too important to release anything to jeopardize this investigation," said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement released Monday.

No other details are available.

From earlier:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss the Amberly Barnett death investigation after searchers found the 11-year-old's body Saturday morning.

Barnett disappeared from the Mt. Vernon area of DeKalb County on Friday, and deputies were dispatched to County Road 822 in Mt. Vernon. The search expanded from DeKalb County into Cherokee County as well as part of Georgia.

