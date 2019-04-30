DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office arrests multiple suspects on drug-related charges

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says several suspects have been booked in the county jail on drug-related charges since Sunday night.

Below is a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office about the arrests:

"Several individuals have been booked into the county jail on drug related charges since Sunday night. Drug Task Force Agents seized over 100 grams of Methamphetamine last night alone.

This morning at approximately 9:30 am, a driver led a Geraldine Police Officer on a chase down County Road 52. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Fyffe Police Department provided backup. The chase ended near the intersection of County Roads 51 and 52 with the suspect in custody.

Deputies and Officers found approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s vehicle. Bobby Joe Townson (37 of Fort Payne) was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Driving Under the Influence (Combined alcohol and controlled substances).

Townson also received several traffic citations.

Last night (April 29, 2019) Agents with the DeKalb County Drug Task force stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 11 in Hammondville.

The driver, Eusebio Sanchez (34 of Fort Payne) was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence after approximately 113 grams of methamphetamine was found.

Earlier in the night, agents stopped a vehicle off of County Road 27 near Fort Payne. Agents observed the offenders throw a bag out of the vehicle. Approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine was found inside the bag, along with drug paraphernalia.

Sonia Posey (46 of Rainsville) and Garry Chapman (44 of Henagar) were arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sunday night, a patrol Sergeant and Lieutenant were on a Driver Safety Checkpoint at the intersection of County Road 44 and County Road 50 near Fyffe. A vehicle approached the checkpoint with a strong odor marijuana emitting from vehicle.

Dominic Avery (23 of Gadsden) was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance after ecstasy was located in the vehicle. He was also charged for Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia."