DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office arrest man after chase in an RV

Deputies say Billy Blake previously broke into Henagar School and several churches.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a chase with an Winnebago.

The chase happened on County Road 732 near Ider Friday night. 

Deputies say Billy Blake was wanted on several warrants. Blake had previously led deputies in Jackson and DeKalb counties on several chases.

The Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says Blake previously broke into Henagar School, as well as several churches in the area.

Blake is currently in the DeKalb County Jail on a $22,000 bond. He faces several charges including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and assault to name a few.

