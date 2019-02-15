DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested for theft and drugs, second suspect still at large

On Wednesday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Drug Task Force agents and Mentone police officers recovered drugs, stolen guns and stolen vehicles north of Cartersville.

Mentone police were investigating the theft of a stolen truck and generator from the night before, which led officers to a trailer park on Highway 75 North of Cartersville. When a suspect fled on foot, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to help.



DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

Another suspect, 46-year-old Thomas Bailey of Flat Rock, was found to be in possession of meth and marijuana. The DeKalb County Drug Task Force was contacted, and agents and deputies found more meth, illegal pills, firearms and drug paraphernalia inside a residence. A white van at the residence was also found to have been stolen, and it contained the stolen generator.

A Drug Task Force agent at the scene got the location of the stolen truck from Bailey, and deputies returned it to the owner.

Bailey was charged with theft of property first-degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first-degree, distribution of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property first-degree. He had seven outstanding warrants, prior to the arrest on Wednesday.

The suspect who fled on foot was identified as Mason Gregory, 23, of Mentone. He is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.

According to the sheriff's office, if you submit a tip, your identity will be kept confidential.