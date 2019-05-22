Clear

DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office: Explosive material found in Collinsville

Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says explosive material was found in Collinsville.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:29 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies responded to KC Lane in Collinsville where explosive material was found. 

The sheriff's office says the area was secured, and the state bomb squad responded. 

Tyler Pruett with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the scene was cleared after the state bomb squad took what they believe are explosives to be tested. Pruett said no arrests have been made as they work to confirm the material is explosive.

Pruett said it is illegal to have certain explosives and pending the results of the investigation, arrests could be made at a later time. 

Post by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events