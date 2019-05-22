DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office: Explosive material found in Collinsville

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies responded to KC Lane in Collinsville where explosive material was found.
The sheriff's office says the area was secured, and the state bomb squad responded.
Tyler Pruett with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the scene was cleared after the state bomb squad took what they believe are explosives to be tested. Pruett said no arrests have been made as they work to confirm the material is explosive.
Pruett said it is illegal to have certain explosives and pending the results of the investigation, arrests could be made at a later time.
