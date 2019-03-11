Clear
Crossville man charged for murdering his girlfriend

Christopher Snow

Christopher Snow, 33, was booked in the DeKalb County Jail with a cash bond of $250,000.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 5:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, early Saturday morning, the DeKalb Ambulance Service and the sheriff’s office responded to a home in the Painter community, after a man notified them that his girlfriend was unresponsive.

The sheriff's office says the victim, 31-year-old Melissa Waldrep of Crossville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a preliminary autopsy showed the cause of death to be strangulation.

Christopher Snow, 33, of Crossville was arrested and charged with Waldrep's murder. He was booked in the DeKalb County Jail with a cash bond of $250,000.

