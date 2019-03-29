DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office: 20 suspects arrested in 12-hour saturation operation

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, deputies, investigators and drug task force agents conducted a 12-hour saturation operation on Sand Mountain.

The sheriff's office says all of the arrests were made during traffic stops. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Fyffe, Powell, Ider, and Geraldine Police Departments all assisted with the operation, the sheriff's office says.

During the saturation, officials say DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden and Chief Deputy Brad Gregg parked at the intersection of County Roads 47 and 92, near Antioch. They say a woman was heard screaming, but they were unable to determine where it was coming from.

The sheriff's office says the driver of another vehicle that came through the intersection informed them of a domestic violence incident happening in a vehicle in front of him. The Sheriff and Chief Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Christopher Pope, 46, of Fyffe was arrested for domestic violence.

Below are the names of the 20 suspects arrested in the operation:

Randy Taylor, 39, of Ider

* Possession of Marijuana, 2nd

* Drug Paraphernalia

April Filmore, 38, of Albertville

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Failure to Comply

Jeffrey Filmore, 38, of Albertville

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Failure to Appear

Michael Lee Gideon, 53, of Henagar

* Warrant for Outside Agency

James Hairston, 31, of Rainsville

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kyle Horton, 21, of Flat Rock

* Possession of Marijuana, 1st

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Justin Jackson, 27, of Rainsville

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Possession of a Controlled Substance

Emmanuel Jimenez-Tecalco, 23, of Mexico

* Possession of Prohibited Beverage

Kenneth Earl Martin, 31, of Chattanooga

* Drug Paraphernalia

Crecercio Martinez-Aguilar, 53, of Mexico

* Possession of Prohibited Beverage

Caroll McBryar, 68, of Higdon

* Failure to Appear Warrant

Gloria Patterson, 43, of Powell

* Possession of a Controlled Substance

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

* Promoting Prison Contraband, 2nd

Christopher Pope, 46, of Fyffe

* Domestic Violence, 3rd

Daniel Raines, 30, of Trenton, Georgia

* Reckless Endangerment

* Attempt to Elude

Rogelio Ramos-Guzman, 31, of Mexico

* Possession of Marijuana, 2nd

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nellie Ann Russell, 41, of Flat Rock

* Failure to Appear Warrant

Jonathan Spence, 30, of Crossville

* Possession of Marijuana, 1st

* Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Marty Spence, 55, of Crossville

* Possession of a Controlled Substance

* Drug Paraphernalia

* Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage

Brian Veal, 40, of Fort Payne

* Probation Violation

* Failure to Appear Warrant

Marlin Welden, 29, of Flat Rock

* Failure to Appear Warrant

Christian Venable, 20, of Rainsville

* Failure to Pay Warrant

Darren Myers, 50, of Dutton

* DUI

Stacey Hughes, 43, of Flat Rock; No mugshot available

* Failure to Appear Warrant for Ider