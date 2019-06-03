The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a suspect, 24-year-old Deonquavious De’Shawn Williams of Cedartown, Georgia, was arrested on Sunday after being found with illegal drugs.
The sheriff's office says agents were called to help the National Park Service after illegal drugs were found in a vehicle after a stop around 6 p.m. near Alabama Highway 35. Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
According to the sheriff's office, the search yielded 121 ecstasy pills, marijuana, a handgun, digital scales and an undisclosed amount of cash. Williams was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says this case is ongoing and more charges could be pending.
Related Content
- DeKalb Co. Sheriff: Man arrested, 121 ecstasy pills found during traffic stop
- Meth, cocaine, stolen gun found in DeKalb County traffic stop
- DeKalb County sheriff: Traffic stop nets meth, guns, cash, 2 arrests
- Ecstasy, marijuana and meth found in weekend drug busts
- Man arrested after a traffic stop
- Man arrested after traffic stop in Decatur
- DeKalb Co. sheriff: Man arrested for stealing firearms
- Heroin, pills found at home in Florence
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest