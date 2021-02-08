DeKalb County Schools working to get coronavirus vaccine for teachers, staff

As some Alabama districts are seeing their teachers get the coronavirus shot the DeKalb County Schools superintendent tells WAAY 31 he isn't sure when his staff will get their chance.

"I want to do it for myself, but more important for my mother and daddy who are up in age and have some underlying health conditions," explained Mary Crosby, DeKalb Co. Schools. Crosby is waiting for her chance to get the coronavirus vaccine. She's part of the more than 60 percent of DeKalb County Schools employees who say they want the shot but will have to wait.

"Regrettably we don't have any vaccines to provide them at this time," said Dr. Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools superintendent.

Its not for lack of trying. In a letter to his staff sent out Monday afternoon, Barnett explained that he's worked with state lawmakers, the Department of Health, Emergency Management and more to try to get the shot available to his employees.

He says its been frustrating, but he understands the department of health is doing the best it can with limited vaccine supply.

"I know they're working hard, and I know it means a lot to them to prevent the spread and get their vaccine in everybody's hands," said Barnett.

In the meantime, the district has placed an order with a local pharmaceutical company for vaccines.

"Once we have that vaccine available we're going to put our plan in place and get them vaccinated as soon as possible," said Barnett.

Right now there are a couple plans ready to go depending on how those vaccines are delivered. One plan will potentially be to give out the vaccines at the DeKalb County Coliseum. If you call the DeKalb County Health department to set up a coronavirus vaccine you're referred to the state scheduling website. At last check, no vaccine appointments are available in DeKalb County to schedule.

Next week, the DeKalb County Emergency Management Office plans to hold a vaccine clinic at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center. This clinic will be for those who attended the first clinic last month to get their second dose. It starts on Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m.