DeKalb County Schools superintendent discusses switch to online classes

DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett says for the safety of students, staff and their families, the district's meal program is suspended until at least April 30.
WAAY 31 learned the district will work with community partners to get students meals.
Superintendent Barnett added engagement and communication is incredibly important now, and because this week is the first week, they want to make sure they are checking in on the well-being of students.
They're working with Farmers Telecommunications to get kids connected by setting up hotspots throughout communities.
