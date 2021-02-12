DeKalb County Schools asks for public comment while considering closing elementary school

DeKalb County Schools is asking for public comment while considering closing an elementary school.

On Tuesday, there will be a public comment session at the school at 5 p.m. In the meantime, the district is accepting public comment at this LINK.

According to Superintendent Jason Barnett, Moon Lake Elementary School has 56 students enrolled. The kindergarten through 6th grade school qualifies for 3.4 teaching units based on enrollment. That means that state funding will only cover the cost of three teachers for the school, and the district would need to pay the rest. In order to have a teacher for every grade level, the district would have to pay $240,000.

Barnett explained that the lunchroom debt is expected to climb to near $600,000 by the end of the month. He said the district discussed closing down the school 10 years ago at a time when the school had twice the amount of students.

Since 2014, enrollment has decreased by 50%. He added that this school is the smallest traditional school in the state. The only schools that are smaller are specialized, therapy-based schools.

If the school is closed, students would attend Valley Head. The school would be closed at the end of the school year. Teachers would be reassigned to other schools.