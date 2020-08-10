DeKalb Co. School students head back to class

Face masks will be required on campus and desks will be separated as much as possible. The schools will be cleaned frequently and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the buildings. School officials will monitor Coronavirus conditions in the county in case they need to switch to online learning. In that happens all students will use their chrome-books which were provided by the county in order to not create a disruption in learning.

Only 48 kids are allowed per bus route. When those kids get on the bus, they will be required to wear a mask. They will also have assigned seating that takes into account the child's age and where they live. Buses will be sanitized after each route!

Screening for the virus starts with parents, but the second point is on the bus. Bus drivers will be keeping an eye out for symptoms and each bus has a seat for students who show symptoms. They will also have assigned seating that takes into account the child's age and where they live.