Decatur Fire and Rescue build beds for children in need

Our first responders do so much for the community, and on Saturday, Decatur Fire and Rescue went above and beyond their typical duties. They spent the morning building bunk beds that will go back to the community.

Many people growing up don't even think twice about whether or not they'll get to sleep in a bed at night, but that's not the case for everyone. That's why the Decatur Fire and Rescue teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build 30 beds, which will then help out some families in the area who may be struggling.

“I can drive 2 miles in any direction from right here and we’ve put a bed in a house for a child," said John Jackson, the president of the Hartselle chapter for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

On Saturday, Decatur firefighters converted their station into a workshop, building 30 beds. They also raised enough money to build an additional 30 beds on their next bunk bed build day.

Lt. Bobby Peavler said there's a need for around 100 beds in the community but the number grows daily.

“We take those simple things for granted, just having a bed in our house, but now that we’ve done this, we know we’re going to get some kids up off the floor," he said.

The Hartselle chapter gives families a new bed, mattress, and bedding. Jackson said he didn't realize having a bed to sleep on was such a luxury until he started working for the non-profit.

“We were putting the bed together and when we turned around, the little girls were sitting in the corner and they were just hugging their bedding. It was still in the package and they were just hugging it.

Jackson said that moment is what encourages him to keep up this work.

"To me, because it was the first one and just to see they were so happy just for comforters, things that we take for granted," he said. "That will always stick with me.”

If you would like to donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace so more children can have a bed to sleep in, you can visit their website.