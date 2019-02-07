Day two of potential record temperatures

After of week of temperatures more akin to mid April than early February, the Valley will finally be taking the slide down to more seasonable weather starting tomorrow. You can still bust out the flip flops and shorts for one more day, though. It's also going to be breezy with a mostly cloudy sky and only a stray shower during the day.

The cold front and subsequent chill will be approaching the Shoals by the evening. Expect rain to pick up around 5 PM, reaching the center of the Valley closer to 7. We'll keep showers through around midnight. Rain totals aren't expected to be anything to write home about. Temperatures are more of a talking point with this system rather than the rain it brings. At midnight, we'll be in the mid 40s, falling to near freezing around sunrise. The "best case" scenario involves temperatures approaching 40 Friday afternoon before hitting the mid 30s just after sunset.

Weekend weather is cooler with highs near 50 and showers mainly holding off until the second half of Sunday. Heavier, steadier rain and even storms are expected Monday and Tuesday.