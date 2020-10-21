Day of the Dead festivities coming to downtown Huntsville

Salsa lessons, costume contests, street vendors, live music and authentic Mexican food—these are just some of the things you can expect to find in downtown Huntsville on Oct. 30.

Local Mexican restaurant La Esquina Cocina is hosting its first Day of the Dead festival, which will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Erika Rios, the restaurant’s executive chef, hopes that the event can show community members the meaning behind the Mexican holiday.

"Educating or teaching the Huntsville community that we are Latinos, what the Day of the Dead means to us, which is a long-standing tradition in our country. It’s not just about costumes and putting on flowers and many colors, it is a tradition in which we remember loved ones who died and are no longer with us,” Rios said.

Rios and the owners of La Esquina Cocina are from Mexico. She says sharing the celebration with the whole community is special, but especially for the Latino community.

"I think that for the Latino community it is something important because we do not have a lot of representation here, so when someone does some event aimed at the Latino community, it excites us and we will support it and we will see what it is," Rios said.

Around 10 Latino-owned businesses will participate in the outdoor street market. Other activities include a Zumba class and trick-or-treating for kids and an altar, or ofrenda, to honor the deceased.

Although the event is larger in scale, precautions are being taken to ensure everyone can celebrate safely. Holmes Avenue will be closed off to allow for social distancing.

“We follow the same Covid precautionary rules, they have to have their mask, we're going to have sanitizer stations around the restaurant," Rios said.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and costumes.